David Oyelowo will fund the education of five Nigerian girls who survived the Boko Haram insurgency in the north-east.

The Hollywood actor made the announcement of the scholarship in a post on his Instagram page.

According to Oyelowo, having managed to overcome the effects of the Boko Haram insurgency, “the journey toward their true destiny has begun”.

He wrote: “Proud to present the glorious recipients of the David Oyelowo Leadership Scholarship. They survived terror at the hands of Boko Haram, now the journey toward their true destiny has begun. Learn more at @geancofdn”.

The David Oyelowo Leadership Scholarship programme, which the girls are beneficiaries of, is organised in partnership with the Geanco Foundation.

Speaking on the development, Geanco, a non-governmental organisation, said the insurgency kept one of the girls out of school for three years, and that she recently won a essay contest.

“Our @davidoyelowo Leadership Scholars, right before heading back to school after their winter break. Such bright colors and smiles!! The inspirational young lady in purple on the far left just won a regional essay contest,” the Instagram post read.

“Boko Haram kept her out of school for three years, but she is roaring back and excelling after only just a year and a half at her new school. So, so, so proud.”

The Boko Haram insurgency in the north-east has cut short the education of thousands of children, with many now residing in internally displaced persons (IDP) camp with their parents.