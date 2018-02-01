Veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD, on Thursday advised people searching for true love on social media to be cautious so as not to fall into the snare lies of “I love you”.

RMD in his Instagram page on the social media said this advice was necessary as the Valentine’s Day, usually celebrated on February 14 on an annual basis, draws closer.

The former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in Delta State said he wanted to share his intellectual, motivational and thoughtful insights to guide appropriately those finding love on the internet to guide them against being jilted.

He said on his Instagram page: “If I wasn’t the six foot, successful, famous, good-looking RMD, will you still love me?

“If not for the level of fame I have achieved and the success tied to my brand; will you still scream my name?

“If I was a middle-aged, gray bearded, emaciated applicant hoping to be your driver, will you give me a second look?

“If I was a half literate Warri boy who said ‘Nyam’ instead of Yam, ‘Shorsh’ instead of Church and ‘I chock’ instead of ‘I was shocked’, will you not mock and laugh at my speech?

“If I, as RMD, fell on hard times, lost my fame and fortune, became helpless and hopeless, will you show any sympathy?

“I asked, not because I do not know the answers but so that he that has ears will hear and hopefully learn a thing or may be, two.

“In your desire to be loved and accepted, it is important to ask yourselves how much of the love and admiration thrown at you are genuine.

“Know that many do not love you; they love the idea of you.

“It is the same people who sing your praises when you’re up, that tear you apart when you stumble, and stomp on you when you fall.

“Don’t let the number of followers you have, the likes and comments on your pictures or the hype fool you, one wrong move and the vultures will swoop down to feast.

“This is why I appreciate the love but stay super selective when it comes to letting people in. I keep my circle small, in fact, very small.

“I keep my private life, private and thank God for the grace to also keep my public life private.

“Don’t put yourself out there and start crying foul when it blows up in your face and stop trying to sit with the cool kids, you are the cool kid. Know this and elevate above the clique mentality.

“This is really the truth, you only gain attention because of what you are achieving.”