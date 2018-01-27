Stephanie Otobo, a Canada-based singer, has apologized to Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries saying that she was manipulated by some politicians.

Otobo begged for forgiveness while apologizing to the body of Christ.

Recalled that the she claimed Apostle Johnson Suleman had an affair with her in Canada.

Speaking in this video posted on We Love Apostle Johnson Suleman handle on Facebook she said she fell into the hands of powerful politicians and pastors who manipulated her in a wrong way with the intention to fall the man of God, Suleiman.

She confessed she was paid a lot of money by the powerful politicians and pastors.