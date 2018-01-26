Ovation publisher Dele Momodu says his two-year rift with singer Davido, while it lasted, was the biggest battle of his life.

Momodu and the singer had reconciled during his annual Ovation Christmas carol after their falling out in December 2015.

The ace journalist had said the “true reconciliation” was facilitated by Davido’s father, Tunji Adeleke.

Appearing as a guest on reality TV show ‘Celebrity Housemate’, Momodu told contestants that Davido’s popularity made the rift “bigger than fighting Abacha”.

He said: “The Davido issue was my biggest battle ever. It was bigger than fighting Abacha because of the blistering popularity of David; he is an extremely popular guy and it was very unfortunate, because a baby was involved; very beautiful girl, Imade.

“When it happened, I tried to avoid a collision with the family because I am very close to the family especially because Ademola who is now a senator.

“We used to sleep in the same house when I was in exile in London. Whenever Ademola was around, he would call me and then pick me up to his house and I’ll sleep there and when I need to go back to my own house he would drop me.

“So when the baby issue came, I didn’t know about it, if Sophie (Davido’s first Babymama) didn’t tell me she was pregnant, I wouldn’t have known, she was able to hide it perfectly from everyone.”

Meanwhile, rapper Ruggedman, who is a contestant on the show, revealed that he bought rapper Ice Prince his first ticket to London.

“When I told him [Ice Prince] we should go shoot his video in London, he was shocked. So I bought his ticket; I even left him in London for a week before returning to join him, so much so that he was afraid,” he said to his fellow contestants.

Jaywon, Yomi Fash Lanso, Funky Mallam, Doris Simeon, Ruggedman, Muma Gee, Ada Ameh, Chelsea Eze, Eniola Badmus, Junior Pope, Ogenna Ekwubiri and Frederick Leonard are the 12 celebrity contestants participating in the reality show.