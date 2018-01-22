Britain’s Princess Eugenie of York has got engaged, Buckingham Palace announced Monday, lining up a second royal wedding this year at the church where Prince Harry will tie the knot.

Eugenie, who is eighth in line to the throne, will marry her nightclub manager boyfriend Jack Brooksbank in late 2018, the palace said.

Eugenie, 27, is the younger daughter of Queen Elizabeth II’s second son Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, and his ex-wife Sarah.

“The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank,” Buckingham Palace said.

“Her Royal Highness and Mr Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month.

“The wedding will take place in the autumn of 2018 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course.”

The church in the grounds of Windsor Castle, west of London, is where Eugenie’s first cousin Harry is set to marry US actress Meghan Markle on May 19.

Eugenie and her fiance began dating around seven years ago after they met while skiing in the Swiss resort of Verbier. Socialite Brooksbank is the manager of posh central London nightspot Mahiki, known for its celebrity and upper class clientele.

Andrew and Sarah married in 1986 but divorced 10 years later. Their daughters are Princesses Beatrice, 29, and Eugenie.

At the age of 12, Eugenie had back surgery to correct scoliosis and has two titanium rods in her back. She is now patron of the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital, which carried out the operation.

She went to Newcastle University and graduated with a degree in English literature, art history and politics.

Eugenie rarely carries out public duties on behalf of Queen Elizabeth and works for the Hauser and Wirth art gallery in London as an associate director. She is also the patron of several charities.

Brooksbank’s parents Nicola and George said in a brief statement: “We could not be more delighted with the news of the engagement.

“We are completely over the moon and are very excited for them both.”