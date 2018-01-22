Chioma Obiadi, the immediate past Miss Nigeria, says she will continue to implement her pet projects titled “Green girl” within her community for the good of the society.

Obiadi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that her pet project which is focuses on keeping a healthy environment had been accepted by school children she visited during her tenure.

She said that because of the popularity it had generated across the length and breadth of the country, it would not be ideal to abandon it.

She said that she was always happy about the positive feedback she got on her “Greengirl Project” from parents and school children that she interacted with during her tour of schools.

She said that some of the parents would recall that their children said, “ Oh, the princess came to our school and taught us the best ways to dispose our waste so as to clean our environments clean.”

The former beauty queen said that she would continue to implement her project within her immediate environment in addition to pursuing her academic programme at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

Obiadi gave thanks to God for making her reign a successful one adding she also learned a lot during the period.

According to her, my tenure was really amazing, it was so much fun; it was an educative one for me, because I learned several things about Nigeria, my life, and my immediate environment.

She said that before she emerged as the 2017 beauty queen, she had not discovered so much about herself and her capabilities.

“There were a lot of things I discovered about myself and my country during my reign that I did not know before then.

“I thank God for the opportunity that I had to represent my country; it all went well, I had a successful reign,” she told NAN.

Obiadi said her major challenge during her reign was how to be patient with people she encountered while campaigning on keeping the environment clean.

“I learnt what it takes to be patient with people during my interactions with them on the field in a country such as Nigeria with a large population of people from diverse ethnic backgrounds.

“It was part of building my personality and career as a public figure,” she said.

Obiadi , however, advised young girls to take things easy and avoid cutting corners to succeed, adding, “One step at a time wins the race.

“Don’t stop dreaming; keep dreaming, go higher, whatever you want, focus on it, pray, and just keep pushing,” she said.

She also said them to always look inward and discover ways they could make Nigeria a better country to live in.

“Parents should reduce the pressures they put on their young girls.

“Whatever young girls are doing, they should know that it is not all that glitters that is gold; as this saying will discourage them from being victims of child abuse,” she told NAN.

She then appealed to the government to assist private bodies involved in tackling child trafficking by bringing home victims for resettlement to start new lives.

“During my reign, I visited some camps where I saw victims and most of them were undergoing a recovery period, before they were released to their families.

“I think the Federal Government should handle human trafficking better for us to have a better Nigeria,” she said.

Obiadi, the 40th Miss Nigeria, handed over to 24-year-old Mildred Ehiguese in December 2017.