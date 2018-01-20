Florence ‘DJ Cuppy’ Otedola says Nigerian staple, amala, is important to her and anyone who doesn’t eat it can’t be a part of her life.

The disc jockey, who is the daughter of Femi Otedola, one of Nigeria’s richest men, made this known in a game show on Ndani TV.

She said: “My go-to meal is amala, ewedu and obe didin snail, it just sorts me out. When I meet people that say they don’t eat amala, I ask why? Some people say they are scared of it, it’s like the best thing in the world.

“I can’t even be with someone that can’t eat Amala. You can’t hang with me.”

She also said she would like to be proposed to in Disneyland, a theme park in California, USA.

“I am kind of obsessed with Disney, it’s like a thing for me. I love Disney movies. I actually want to be proposed to in Disneyland so if my future husband is watching this, heads up.

“A lot of people know that I collect Mickey Mouses so my obsession with Disney is very serious.”

The 25-year-old disc jockey dated Victor Anichebe, a Nigerian footballer, in 2017.

DJ Cuppy said she can never seem to finish books despite the fact that she started writing her own book when she was 13.