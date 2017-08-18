Advertisement

A Court in Miami-Dade County, Florida, has dismissed charges of credit card forgery, armed conspiracy and grand theft filed against Nigerian singer Oyindamola Emmanuel Johnson-Hunga, popularly known as Dammy Krane.

Recall that Krane was arrested alongside Ilochukwu Gabriel in June for allegedly booking a private jet service with stolen credit card details.

An affidavit filed by detectives who arrested him stated that Krane was found in possession of multiple fraudulent credit cards that did not bear his name. He was then detained at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center before making bail.

Shortly after he made bail, Krane issued an apology to his family, team and fans, while also denying complicity in the alleged crime.

“I do not do fraud and I do not partake in such activities. It just happened to be that the agent booked my flight with fraudulent cards,” he said.

Advertisement

“I’m sorry I got caught up in this mess. I assure all my fans that it will never happen again.”

Represented by Erik Courtney when he appeared before judge De La O Miguel on Thursday morning, Krane was discharged of all the charges.

The singer has taken to twitter to thank those who stood by him while the case lasted.

“Case closed. I’m a free man. Let’s get back to the music. One love. Back in the studio! New music on the way,” he wrote on his verified twitter handle @dammy_krane.

“Sometimes life puts you through trials and tribulations, not to bring you down but to make you stronger. It will also show you who is truly with you, who really cares.”

“First i’ll like to thank GOD, my family, friends and supporters. Without you guys what is my purpose?”