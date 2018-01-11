Getty Images

Nigerian professional footballer and Chelsea FC skipper, Victor Moses, has been voted the 2017 Most Influential Young Nigerian in one of the most credible and respected annual ranking polls organised by international reputed rating establishment, Avance Media.

Victor Moses who takes over from Actress Funke Akindele, [the 2016 Most Influential Young Nigerian] plays as a winger for Premier League club Chelsea and the Nigeria national team. He has gained over 20 caps for Nigeria since his debut in 2012 and has played in their winning campaign at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, as well as the 2014 FIFA World Cup. He has played for West Ham United, Stoke City, Liverpool, Crystal Palace, Wigan Athletic and still plays for Chelsea.

The poll which drew public participation from over 90 countries also voted Motivational Speaker, John Obidi, Templars Law Associate, Kenneth Okwor, Founder of Ambassadors of Africa, Prince Louis Omolayo Adekola and Arsenal Skipper, Alex Iwobi among the top 5 most influential young Nigerians respectively.

Co-Founder of She Leads Africa, Yasmin Belo-Osagie, was also voted as the Most Influential Young Nigerian Woman.

Prince Akpah, MD of Avance Media says he hopes the annual polls will inspire young people to create a positive environment that will encourage other Nigerian youths to excel in their various endeavours.

See winners in the various categories below:

  1. Business – Adebola Williams, Red Media Africa
  2. Entertainment – Frank Edwards, Musician
  3. Law & Governance – Kenneth Okwor, Lawyer
  4. Leadership & Civil Society – Victoria Ibiwoye, One African Child
  5. Lifestyle – Bayo Omoboriowo, Photographer
  6. Media – Toke Makinwa, OAP
  7. Personal Development & Academia – John Obidi, Speaker
  8. Science & Technology – Eyo Bassey, Payporte
  9. Social Enterprise & Philanthropy – Yasmin Belo-Osagie, She Leads Africa
  10. Sports – Victor Moses, Chelsea FC

Below is the Official 2017 Ranking of Avance Media’s 50 Most Influential Young Nigerians

  1. Victor Moses
  2. John Obidi
  3. Kenneth Okwor
  4. Prince Louis Omolayo Adekola
  5. Alex Iwobi
  6. Yasmin Belo-Osagie
  7. Frank Edwards
  8. Olasupo Abideen
  9. Toke Makinwa
  10. Victoria Ibiwoye
  11. Bayo Omoboriowo
  12. Seun Onigbinde
  13. Eyo Bassey
  14. Adebola Williams
  15. Falz
  16. Nnamdi Stan Ekeh
  17. Toolz – Tolu Oniru
  18. Wale Olajumoke
  19. Olamide Bada
  20. Babatunde Oladosu
  21. Ife Adebayo
  22. Ayodeji Osowobi
  23. Dr Echefu Ikechukwu Bright
  24. Shola Akinlade
  25. Tolu Ogunlesi
  26. Yul Edochie
  27. Femi Bakre
  28. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
  29. Ubi Franklin
  30. Idris Akinbajo
  31. Nkechi Okwuone
  32. Osagie Alonge
  33. Mohammed Ibrahim Jega
  34. DJ Spinall
  35. Davido
  36. Wizkid
  37. Noble Igwe
  38. Samson Itodo
  39. Imrana Alhaji Buba
  40. Kelechi Iheanacho
  41. Jamie Pajoel
  42. Simi Fajemirokun
  43. Bashir Ahmad
  44. Adetola Anita Adetoye
  45. Chaste Christopher Inegbedion
  46. Zuriel Oduwole
  47. Mark Angel
  48. Stanley Uzochukwu
  49. Olamide
  50. Ehiz
  51. Maraji
  52. Denrele Edun
  53. Hauwa Ojeifo
  54. Iyinoluwa Aboyeji
  55. Toyosi Akerele
  56. Chukwuka Onuwa
  57. Fikayo Ogundipe
  58. O’tega Ogra
  59. Abisoye Ajayi-Akinfolarin
  60. Uche Pedro
  61. Stella Dimoko Korkus
  62. Olufemi Olukayode Adeyemi
  63. Runcie C.W. Chidebe
  64. David James Egwu
  65. Ebenezar Wikina
  66. Nasir Yammama
  67. Nneka Eze
  68. Demola Adetona
  69. Bamikole Omishore
  70. Omotade Alalade
  71. Muna Onuzo-Iyanam
  72. VJ Adams
  73. Nancy Isime
  74. Wilfred Ndidi
  75. Andre Blaze Henshaw
  76. Tonye Rex Idaminabo
  77. Nuhu Ibrahim Alabura
  78. Bisola Borha
  79. Abayomi Awobokun
  80. Osi Suave
  81. Aigbe Omoregie
  82. Shola Ladoja
  83. Olatorera Oniru
  84. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi
  85. Asuquo Ekpenyong
  86. Jane Michael Ekanem
  87. Maria Okanrende
  88. Tekno
  89. Ola Aina
  90. Moet Abebe
  91. Patoranking
  92. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi
  93. Freeman Osonuga
  94. Runtown
  95. Samaila Suleiman
  96. William Troost-Ekong
  97. Oscar Ekponimo
  98. Victor Osimhen
  99. Moses Simon
  100. Henry Onyekuru

The 100 Most Influential Young Nigerians ranking is proudly organised by Avance Media in partnership with Goal.com, My Naija Naira, ReputationPoll.com, Abjel Communications, WatsUp TV, TANOEBusiness.com, The YCEO, Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH, CliqAfrica and CELBMD Africa.

For More information kindly visit ng.avancemedia.org or contact, [email protected] and 0242307379.

