Nigerian professional footballer and Chelsea FC skipper, Victor Moses, has been voted the 2017 Most Influential Young Nigerian in one of the most credible and respected annual ranking polls organised by international reputed rating establishment, Avance Media.

Victor Moses who takes over from Actress Funke Akindele, [the 2016 Most Influential Young Nigerian] plays as a winger for Premier League club Chelsea and the Nigeria national team. He has gained over 20 caps for Nigeria since his debut in 2012 and has played in their winning campaign at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, as well as the 2014 FIFA World Cup. He has played for West Ham United, Stoke City, Liverpool, Crystal Palace, Wigan Athletic and still plays for Chelsea.

The poll which drew public participation from over 90 countries also voted Motivational Speaker, John Obidi, Templars Law Associate, Kenneth Okwor, Founder of Ambassadors of Africa, Prince Louis Omolayo Adekola and Arsenal Skipper, Alex Iwobi among the top 5 most influential young Nigerians respectively.

Co-Founder of She Leads Africa, Yasmin Belo-Osagie, was also voted as the Most Influential Young Nigerian Woman.

Prince Akpah, MD of Avance Media says he hopes the annual polls will inspire young people to create a positive environment that will encourage other Nigerian youths to excel in their various endeavours.

See winners in the various categories below:

Business – Adebola Williams, Red Media Africa Entertainment – Frank Edwards, Musician Law & Governance – Kenneth Okwor, Lawyer Leadership & Civil Society – Victoria Ibiwoye, One African Child Lifestyle – Bayo Omoboriowo, Photographer Media – Toke Makinwa, OAP Personal Development & Academia – John Obidi, Speaker Science & Technology – Eyo Bassey, Payporte Social Enterprise & Philanthropy – Yasmin Belo-Osagie, She Leads Africa Sports – Victor Moses, Chelsea FC

Below is the Official 2017 Ranking of Avance Media’s 50 Most Influential Young Nigerians

Victor Moses John Obidi Kenneth Okwor Prince Louis Omolayo Adekola Alex Iwobi Yasmin Belo-Osagie Frank Edwards Olasupo Abideen Toke Makinwa Victoria Ibiwoye Bayo Omoboriowo Seun Onigbinde Eyo Bassey Adebola Williams Falz Nnamdi Stan Ekeh Toolz – Tolu Oniru Wale Olajumoke Olamide Bada Babatunde Oladosu Ife Adebayo Ayodeji Osowobi Dr Echefu Ikechukwu Bright Shola Akinlade Tolu Ogunlesi Yul Edochie Femi Bakre Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Ubi Franklin Idris Akinbajo Nkechi Okwuone Osagie Alonge Mohammed Ibrahim Jega DJ Spinall Davido Wizkid Noble Igwe Samson Itodo Imrana Alhaji Buba Kelechi Iheanacho Jamie Pajoel Simi Fajemirokun Bashir Ahmad Adetola Anita Adetoye Chaste Christopher Inegbedion Zuriel Oduwole Mark Angel Stanley Uzochukwu Olamide Ehiz Maraji Denrele Edun Hauwa Ojeifo Iyinoluwa Aboyeji Toyosi Akerele Chukwuka Onuwa Fikayo Ogundipe O’tega Ogra Abisoye Ajayi-Akinfolarin Uche Pedro Stella Dimoko Korkus Olufemi Olukayode Adeyemi Runcie C.W. Chidebe David James Egwu Ebenezar Wikina Nasir Yammama Nneka Eze Demola Adetona Bamikole Omishore Omotade Alalade Muna Onuzo-Iyanam VJ Adams Nancy Isime Wilfred Ndidi Andre Blaze Henshaw Tonye Rex Idaminabo Nuhu Ibrahim Alabura Bisola Borha Abayomi Awobokun Osi Suave Aigbe Omoregie Shola Ladoja Olatorera Oniru Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Asuquo Ekpenyong Jane Michael Ekanem Maria Okanrende Tekno Ola Aina Moet Abebe Patoranking Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi Freeman Osonuga Runtown Samaila Suleiman William Troost-Ekong Oscar Ekponimo Victor Osimhen Moses Simon Henry Onyekuru

The 100 Most Influential Young Nigerians ranking is proudly organised by Avance Media in partnership with Goal.com, My Naija Naira, ReputationPoll.com, Abjel Communications, WatsUp TV, TANOEBusiness.com, The YCEO, Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH, CliqAfrica and CELBMD Africa.

For More information kindly visit ng.avancemedia.org or contact, [email protected] and 0242307379.