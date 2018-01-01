- Advertisement -

Nollywood actress Shan George lost her sister at the tail end of 2017.

According to actress, her younger sister died in an auto accident, five days after the Calabar festival they both attended.

In a post on social media on Sunday, George recalled that she and her sibling made a video when they arrived Calabar for the festivities.

“She arrived an hour ahead of me. After the carnival celebrations she decided to leave back to Port-Harcourt her base, yesterday”, she wrote.

“But she never got home. My baby sister, Queen had an accident and died on the spot. As she lies dead in the mortuary where her corpse was deposited since yesterday evening my heart is shattered into a billion pieces.

“Why you go and do me like this girl? You have been my pillar since mama got bedridden. I’m looking at all our carnival Pixs and videos of just 2 days ago. This is Damn hard.

“Rest In Peace Little One. Till we meet again. You live on in my heart.”