- Advertisement -

Popular dancehall artiste, Damini Ogulu, who goes by the alias Burna Boy, was on Monday arraigned before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly being an accessory to armed robbery.

The prosecution alleged that Burna Boy connived with others to rob another musician, one Mr Abiye Jimbo popularly known as Mr 2kay, in his room at the Eko Hotels and Suites.

He pleaded not guilty to a two-count of conspiracy and accessory to armed robbery.

The prosecution, led by Insp. Peter Nwangwu, alleged that Burna Boy committed the offence on October 24 at 11.20pm, alongside others who are now at large.

- Advertisement -

Nwangwu said that the dancehall artiste conspired with his accomplices to commit the offences and also did not disclose information of the said attack to security agents.

“This is in contravention of Sections 411 and 415 of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2011,” Nwangwu said.

A three-man gang had allegedly robbed Mr 2kay in his hotel room.

The instructions to rob Mr 2kay, according to the prosecution, were allegedly given to them through Burna Boy’s road manager, Joel Kantiock.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Y. O. Aje Afunwa granted the musician bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case till Dec. 29 for hearing.