- Advertisement -

Edo based musician, Osayomore Joseph, who was recently freed by kidnappers, has narrated his experience and said he paid a huge ransom.

“I paid huge ransom before I was released by my abductors after 30 days in captivity,” he told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Benin.

Osayomore was kidnapped on Oct. 4 and eventually released to his family on November 4.

The popular musician said that his wife was shot by his abductors before they zoomed-off with him into a forest, abutting a creek, after travelling on the high sea.

He said the trauma he suffered during his 30-day abduction was not an experience he wanted to remember.

The said that he had packaged his experience in his new album titled “30 days and 30 nights in the evil forest” set to be launched today 16 December.

According to him, I was dragged through the forest close to Gelegele and taken in a boat to a creek.

- Advertisement -

“I have never stepped into a boat before. The speed boat on the high sea is enough to give me high blood pressure.

“The kidnappers called themselves forest soldiers. Those who came to kidnap me did not know me.

“It was when I got to the creek that some learned ones started singing my old songs. They did not know that I started fighting before they were born.

“They may have overestimated me that I am very rich. They collected money from me.

“I will not mention the amount, but it is colossal. That will not deter me from doing what I know how to do best.

“I did not know I will come back alive. I later know I will not die there when they started asking for money.

“The ransom was collected on the high sea. They called the boat that brought the ransom money Freedom Boat. I was on an Evil Boat

“After they brought the bags containing huge sums of money, the kidnappers checked them and that was how I came back.”