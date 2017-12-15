- Advertisement -
Britain’s Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle will marry on May 19 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle near London, Kensington Palace said on Friday.
“His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May, 2018,” the couple’s official London residence said in a statement.
