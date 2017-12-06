- Advertisement -

American singer John Mayer has been hospitalized for an emergency appendectomy, his representatives say.

In a statement by Dead and Company, the singer was forced to cancel a concert at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

“Early this morning, Tuesday, December 5th, John Mayer was admitted into the hospital for emergency appendectomy forcing the Dead & Company December 5th concert in New Orleans to be postponed,” a statement from Dead and Company reads.

“All tickets for the Dec. 5 show will be honored for the rescheduled date. Information on the rescheduled date will be announced as soon as possible. Should ticketholders choose to seek a refund, they will be available at the point of purchase.”

Mayer is on the second leg of his tour with Grateful Dead founding members Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir, along with Mickey Hart, who joined the band two years after its formation in 1967. It’s unclear if the singer will recover in time before the tour ends.