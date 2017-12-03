- Advertisement -

Popular night club owner and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nite Shift Coliseum, Chief Ken-Caleb Olumese, says his intention to have other feel of life made him to operate a night club over being a priest.

Olumese, popularly known as the “Guvnor”, made the disclosure while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday on the sidelines of the Lagos International Drink Festival.

“I have no regret for my decision,” he told NAN.

He was one of the dignitaries and discussants at the drink festival at the Balmoral Event Centre of the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday.

NAN reports that over 3,000 participants, 2,000 International and Local Exhibitors and 500 delegates gathered at the first ever three-day International Drink Festival put together by the Balmoral Group.

However, Olumese who hosts A-List guests is popular with the strings of influences from the timbre and caliber of celebrities who prefer to hang out at his club.

He started the club in a little way in1998 in a rented apartment on Opebi area of Ikeja after which he bought over a permanent structure named Coliseum along Salvation Road, Opebi, on Feb. 2, 1999.

The night club was razed 2005 by fire after which it was refurbished and re-opened.

About the business that had bought him fame, the Edo-born Olumese said that he had no regret whatsoever in his choice career which had spanned over two decades.

“As I have said, I have no regret whatsoever for my decision to set up a night club, everything you do in life has its risks and implications.

“I could have followed the footsteps of my father who is a priest, because while others are sleeping, I chose to go to night clubs.

“That is what I want for my life at that particular time, nobody forced me into it. Life is about the choice make and how you face the real fact of life.

“I thank God for the way He has led me, when it’s time to retire, I will decide within myself that it was time to let go and have my quiet time,” he said.

Olumese said that the only thing he did not get right was more time to spend with his family which, he noted, had been reciprocated with the grandchildren.

“The only but in the business is that my line of engagement really took me away from my family and children, I barely have time; but I thank God they are successful.

“Now, I have to redeem the time after retirement, to spend the time I have missed with my children with my grandchildren, I wish I had, notwithstanding spend more time with my immediate family.

“To say the fact, I cannot say that I am a rich person but I am very much comfortable with what God has blessed me with, what more can I ask from God?

“The real essence is to be content with what you have and that is the secret of life, the more you start chasing what you cannot afford there comes the problem,” he said.