Star actress Meghan Markle has retired from acting following her engagement to the UK’s Prince Harry.

Harry, 33, is currently fifth-in-line to the British throne and Markle, 36, is best known for her role in the U.S. TV legal drama “Suits”.

The pair became engaged earlier this month, the statement issued by Clarence House said on Monday.

In an interview with BBC, Markle explained why she made the decision to quit acting and will no longer appear on “Suits” after seven seasons on the show.

She said, “I don’t see quitting acting as giving anything up. I just see it as a change. It’s a new chapter. And keep in mind I’ve been working on my show for seven years.

“We were very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series. For me, once we hit the 100 episode marker, I thought, I have ticked this box and I feel really proud of the work we’ve done there and now it’s time to work as a team with Harry.”

Speaking further she added, “What’s been really exciting, as we talk about this as the transition out of my career… is that the causes that have been very important to me, I can focus even more energy on.

“You realise that as you have access, or a voice that people are willing to listen to, [it comes with] a lot of responsibility, which I take seriously.I am excited to learn more about different communities and organizations in the UK that are working on the same causes I’ve always been passionate about.”

Their wedding will take place in 2018.