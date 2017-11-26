- Advertisement -

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo may have his hands full with the duties of statecraft, but he did not forget matters of the heart as he remembered his wife, Dolapo, on the 28th anniversary of their wedding.

In a six-line poem characterised by rhymes and rhythms, Mr. Osinbajo, a professor of law, wrote on his Twitter page:

Surely bards will be filled with regret why literature lost the 60 year-old professor to the legal profession.

The romantic poem attracted thousands of retweets and likes.

The couple married in 1989. Mrs. Osinbajo is also a lawyer and the granddaughter of Obafemi Awolowo, the revered political legend in Nigeria.



They have three children together.

Mrs. Osinbajo is a very religious woman. She is the leader of the Ladies Fellowship of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Jesus House Parish.

In 2007, she collaborated with her husband to found “The Orderly Society Trust”, a non-governmental organisation that is dedicated to the promotion of Christian ethics and orderliness.

She had also shown a great concern about the street boys, who sleep under the bridge in Lagos. She chronicled her experience with them in a book: ‘They Call Me Mama!’ which was launched in 2014.