Veteran actor Sadiq Daba, reportedly diagnosed with leukemia and prostate cancer, is about to be flown to the United Kingdom for intensive treatment.

Daba had complained about shortage of funds, hence, colleagues and friends rallied around to raise funds for him.

Ace broadcaster Soni Irabor, who was among those rallying support for the ailing artiste, made the announcement on his Instagram page, iraborsoni, adding that enough funds had been gathered for the actor.

A total of N10.5m had so far been raised as at Monday morning, November 20, 2017.

Irabor wrote: “It’s time to say thanks to you all. Sadiq Daba is set to move out for (sic) the UK where he will be starting treatment.

“While we say thanks, we say please let’s not be stuck midway with this, we still need more from you.

“The account is still up and we look forward to receiving from you. God bless you.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Sadiq Daba is a Nigerian actor and former broadcaster.

In 2015, he won the ‘Best Actor’ award at the Africa Movie Academy Awards for his role as “Inspector Waziri” in the acclaimed movie “October 1.”