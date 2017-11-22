- Advertisement -

The Lagos State Police Command has refuted the claims by Damini Ogulu a.k.a ‘Burna Boy’s management, Spaceship Entertainment, that the musician has honoured police invitation and that he is not wanted.

The Lagos State Police Command Wednesday said that ‘Burna Boy’ was yet to report himself to the police and that he is still on the run.

The command in a statement, signed by ASP Olarinde Famous-cole, Police public relations officer, said that only Burna Boy’s father, one Samuel Ogulu visited the Investigating Police Officer (IPO) in-charge of the case with the promise to bring Burna Boy before the police.

The Command however uses this medium to urge Burna Boy’s father and relatives to do right by bringing the musician and turning him in to the police before the long arm of the law catches up with him. The command assures that justice will be done.

Spaceship Entertainment, Tuesday, in a statement said Burna Boy was never declared wanted by the Nigeria Police because he has already honored the invitation served on him on Monday, November 20th, 2017 and that Burna Boy was not in any way involved with the robbery and beating up of Grafton Records’ Artiste, Mr. 2Kay, on the 22nd of October, 2017.