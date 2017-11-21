- Advertisement -

A British camera operator has died on the set of the BBC/Netflix miniseries “The Forgiving Earth.”

Agent Sarah Prince says Mark Milsome died in Ghana over the weekend while filming a night-time stunt sequence for the thriller. She said on Monday that an investigation is underway.

Prince says Milsome was “an incredibly humble and talented man. … We are all devastated by his loss.”

- Advertisement -

Milsome was 54 and had worked on TV series including “Sherlock” and “Game of Thrones” and films including “Saving Private Ryan” and “Quantum of Solace.”

The BBC said he was a “hugely talented and a much respected colleague.” The broadcaster said it was “deeply shocked and saddened.”

Written by Hugo Blick, the war-crimes thriller is due to be broadcast by the BBC in Britain and Netflix elsewhere.