The Lagos State Police Command has advised the reggae-dance-hall singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy to turn himself in.

The state Acting Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, said on Monday that the artiste had a question to answer on the robbery of his colleague, Abiye Jumbo aka Mr. 2Kay.

Mr. 2Kay was attacked by a gang on October 22, 2017 in his room at Eko Hotel and Suites on Victoria Island after a show organised by Buckwyld Media Network Limited.

The bandits allegedly dispossessed the singer of a wristwatch, gold jewellery, phones among other valuables valued at about N12m.

While parading four suspects arrested for the robbery at the command headquarters in Ikeja, Imohimi said, “I advise one Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy to report himself at the nearest police station since all effort to locate him has proved abortive.