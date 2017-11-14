- Advertisement -

British Singer and new mother, Paloma Faith, says she is glad to have pregnancy behind her.

The 36-year-old singer told dpa: “There’s nothing glamorous, in my opinion, about pregnancy, childbirth and early motherhood. It’s hell, basically.

“Everything went wrong with the pregnancy and the labour, but it’s so worth it.’’

She said that among other complications, her child was born prematurely and by emergency Caesarian section.

- Advertisement -

“Despite trying to avoid taking medicine during labour, I took some after like nine hours,” she said, laughing.

She added, “Motherhood was the best thing I’ve ever done; but it’s also the worst.’’

Describing it as “strange’’ playing a double role of pop star and mother, Faith said she would release her fourth album — The Architect — on November 17.