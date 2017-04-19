Former Super Eagles striker Rashidi Yekini’s mother wins N2m on TV show

Advertisement

Alhaja Sikirat Yekini, mother of the late Super Eagles legendary goal scorer, Rashidi Yekini has won N2 million.

The octogenarian won the money on popular TV quiz game shown “Who wants to be a Millionaire”.

She was assisted by veteran actor, Dejumo Lewis and Binta Ayo Mogaji-Oduleye during the game show’s recent annual special edition tagged “Who Deserves to Be a Millionaire?”

In August 2016, after it was revealed that Yekini’s mother was living in penury despite the heroic feats performed by her son before his demise, the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, hired a maid and a nurse to take care of the octogenarian.

He also donated a tricycle to Yekini’s younger brother, Hakeem.

Saraki said that he had financed the sinking of a borehole and renovated the residence of Alhaja Sikirat Yekini and upgraded her shop to a mini mart.

He had explained that the aim was to make the family not to feel neglected or abandoned.

The Senate President also announced an annual football competition for U-13 boys “so another Rasheed Yekini can be discovered among the youth from Ijagbo, Ira and Offa.”

He had said that the competition will be sponsored yearly by him and would be tagged Rasheed Yekini U-13 football competition.

The Senate President also challenged well to do Nigerians to remember the Yekini family always.

He also donated balls, jerseys and trophy for the Rasheed Yekini U-13 football competition.