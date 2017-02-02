Schwarzenegger to Trump: Why don’t we switch jobs?

Advertisement

Arnold Schwarzenegger has hit out at Donald Trump’s criticism of The Apprentice, asking the President: “Why don’t we switch jobs?”

During an annual prayer breakfast, the President went off script and asked faith leaders and foreign dignitaries to “pray for Arnold” as viewing figures for The Apprentice had dropped since the movie star succeeded Mr Trump as the show’s presenter.

He said: “The ratings went down the tubes, it’s been a total disaster.”

Hitting back at the President, Schwarzenegger offered a radical job swap so “people can finally sleep comfortably again”.

In an Instagram video, the Terminator star said: “Hey Donald, I have a great idea. Why don’t we switch jobs?

“You take over TV, because you’re such an expert in ratings, and I take over your job.”

Schwarzenegger, a Republican and former California governor, refused to back the billionaire’s bid for the White House and campaigned for Ohio governor John Kasich.

In October, the star revealed he would not vote for Mr Trump and warned Republicans: “It is not only acceptable to choose your country over your party – it is your duty”.

A fortnight before his inauguration, Mr Trump stoked the row between the pair by mocking Schwarzenegger about The Apprentice’s viewing figures.

He tweeted: “Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got ‘swamped’ (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT (Donald J Trump).

“So much for being a movie star – and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1.

“But who cares, he supported (John) Kasich & Hillary (Clinton)”.