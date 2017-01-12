Advertisement

Lagos socialite ‘Pretty Mike’ apologises for putting ladies on leash

Lagos socialite Mike Nwogu
Lagos club owner and Socialite, Mike Nwogu, aka Pretty Mike, has apologised to Nigerians for putting women on leashes like dogs and parading them at events.

The apology comes a day after he was arrested by the police in Lagos following outrage about his action, which has been described as anti-social and dehumanising.

“I apologise to all women and the good people of Lagos State, Nigeria and the rest of the world who feel dehumanised by this craft that meant well,” he wrote on his Instagram page.

“I will use other platforms and format to continue to create the necessary awareness.”

The ‘apology’ which he ended with the #WomenRights #PeaceAmbassador is part of an undertaking he had signed after his arrest.

The socialite had in the undertaking promised to stop the controversial action and issue a public apology.

