2023: Mr Ibu declares support for Atiku Abubakar

In a viral video, Nigerian actor, John Okafor popularly known as Mr Ibu, and some other Nollywood actors were allegedly declaring their support for All Progressives Congress leader, Bola Tinubu, in his quest to become the next president of Nigeria in 2023.

However, in a twist of events, the actor has taken to his verified Instagram page to clear the air.

Reacting to the allegations in a video, Mr Ibu said, “I do not know why this thing is going on like this.”

“People approached me about Tinubu’s involvement to contest for the next president of Nigeria. I am a completely independent person; in the area that I perform, I am a comedian, musician and actor. Anything that has to do with anybody, people come to me and I address me in that direction. I know what to do.

“I do not know why this thing is going on like this. From time, I will never run sideways. It has been me and Atiku all this while, he has taken me places. If Atiku is running for president, certainly, because he has done a lot of things for me; there was a time he changed my house. He is like a father to me. He is contesting for president under PDP, certainly, I will be working for him. Atiku is my candidate,” he added.