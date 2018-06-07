Kanayo O. Kanayo says he will run for a seat in the house of representatives in 2019.

The actor declared his intention on Wednesday after President Muhammadu Buhari declared June 12 Democracy Day and conferred the title of GCFR on the late MKO Abiola.

“History has been made today,” the ‘Living in Bondage’ actor said.

Kanayo, real name Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, seeks to represent Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Mbaise federal constituency, Imo state, at the house of representatives.

The actor is a member of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

He added: “History has been made today as I declared my intention to run for the House of Representatives, Ahiazu/ Ezinihitte Mbaise Federal Constituency, Imo State under the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA.

“I owe you this information as I enlist your prayers and support.”