Nollywood star Monalisa Chinda has said actresses are often quiet about incidents of sexual harassment over the fear of stigmatisation and the resultant effect on their careers.

Chinda said this while appearing as a guest on The Other News, a satirical show hosted by comic-actor Okey Bakassi on Channels Television.

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) had recently expressed its determination to put an end to all forms of sexual harassment in Nollywood.

When asked to weigh in on the subject, Chinda said many actresses are not comfortable enough to open up about such incidents, while adding that she’s never been a victim.

“It’s a bit uncomfortable for someone to come out and say I was cornered to sleep with a producer because of a role,” she said.

“They keep quiet about it because of their careers. Apart from that, the society stigmatises these women. So you just swallow your pride.

“When you are outside the shores of Africa, women are heroes for coming out to speak about sexual abuse, but here.”

Speaking further, Chinda expressed her standpoint on domestic abuse and also urged women to avoid “provoking” their husband or instigating violence.

She said: “As much as I detest all forms of violence against women and men, women should quit provoking their man by beating punches and slaps.

“I’m a domestic violence [enthusiast]. I always research when I hear fresh stories about domestic violence. Half the time, it is the women.

“God just gave us this running Okra mouth. Women, don’t fight with people who are stronger than you.”