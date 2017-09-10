Inetimi Alfred Odon, a dancehall/reggae singer better known as Timaya, says he once took up abode with an “older” woman who used him “like I was a sex toy”.

Timaya says he was a rebel as a youngster, and that he met the woman one of the times he ran away from home.

According to the ‘Dem Mama’ singer, he had to “service” the woman whenever she required sex in exchange for “food and a roof over my head”.

“I learnt that to succeed in life, I had to stay passionate about my dreams, never settle for less and keep working hard every day. Most importantly, I learnt to believe that God makes everything possible in good time. I have been through a lot of things in life, and if I begin to share my story, you will be shocked,” he told PUNCH.

“I was born into a fairly comfortable family but I was a rebel and I often ran away from home. I once lived in Port Harcourt with a woman who was older than me and she used me like I was a sex toy.

“I had to service her whenever she had the urge in exchange for food and a roof over my head. However, I have always dreamed big. Despite my travails, I never let go of my aspirations while believing that one day, I would make it big.”

Addressing the criticism of the vulgar lyrics of his songs, Timaya put up a defence by saying they are “what people really want”.

He said: “Some people criticise those songs, but they have millions of views and downloads online within a short period. We really should stop deceiving ourselves.”

“Like I said earlier, I sing about a variety of things. Music is a money-making business, so I always consider what people want to hear and give them priority. That’s what fetches me money.”