Media personality, Tolu Oniru Demuren, popularly known as Toolz, has launched a lingerie line for fuller-size women.

She said the brand, Sablier, would cater for the needs of fuller bust women.

She disclosed this through her Instagram page @toolzo.

Toolz said in the post, “super-excited to announce that I have launched Sablier-a premium lingerie line for fuller bust women.

“It took a few years of blood, sweat and tears, but so thankful to God that it’s finally here.

“Our sizes are from 34D and go up to 42J for now.”

She also said that the prices of the products would be affordable.