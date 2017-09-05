Hollywood actress Meghan Markle has for the first time revealed details of her relationship with Prince Harry, saying they are “in love”.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the ‘Suits’ actress said they had been in a relationship for six months before it became public knowledge.

When asked how she deals with tabloid gossip about herself and Harry, she said: “We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people’s perception.

“Nothing about me changed. I’m still the same person that I am, and I’ve never defined myself by my relationship.”

Markle said she’s not oblivious to the fact that their relationship would eventually be thrust into the spotlight.

“We’re a couple, we’re in love. I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time,” she said.

“This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story.”

Markle added that the increased interest in her by the public and the media has been somewhat “surprising”.

“It has its challenges, and it comes in waves—some days it can feel more challenging than others. And right out of the gate it was surprising the way things changed. But I still have this support system all around me, and, of course, my boyfriend’s support,” she said.

Last year, Prince Harry criticised the media over the constant harassment of Markle, and racist comments directed at her.

In a press statement issued by the Kensington Palace, Harry had told the press to back off.