Innocent ‘2baba’ Idibia has joined the fray of people rendering assistance to the victims of flood in Benue state.

According to the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), over 110,000 people in 24 communities, including Makurdi, the state capital, have been displaced by the heavy flood.

The singer on Tuesday visited an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp at the Makurdi International Market, where he made donations through his 2face Foundation.

2baba, a native of Benue state, on Sunday began the process of raising funds and donations for those affected by the flood.

He had said: “We are receiving cash and item donations for victims of the Markurdi flood. Send in your donations. #touchalifetoday.”

2baba urged people to “do whatever” they could to help, saying that they could donate basic items such as food, blankets, mattresses, stoves, water, multivitamins, and plates, among others.

“It will go a long way to help the displaced people in Makurdi. You can drop at Rumors Ikeja, Rumors Festac or Rumors VI. God bless you all as you do your bit and for all the prayers,” he wrote.

The 2face Foundation has set up collection points for donated support materials in Abuja, Lagos, Jos, and Makurdi.

The donations will be collected on Friday, September 8.

The 2face Foundation has in the past collaborated with UNICEF to donate aid to victims of the Boko Haram insurgency in the north-east.