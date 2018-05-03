The winner of 2018’s Big Brother Naija Reality Show, Miracle Igbokwe, became two million Naira richer on Thursday when the Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha presented him with the gift for being a good ambassador of the southeastern state.

Okorocha also promised to gift Miracle a plot of land in any location of his choice to enable build his own house.

Not left out of the Governor’s largese was Nina Chinonso, another contestant of the show and indigene of Imo. Nina also received N2 million from the Governor.

Okorocha made the donations when Igbokwe and Chinonso visited him at the Government House, Owerri, on Thursday, May 3, 2018.

“Miracle is our son who went to South Africa for the Big Brother Naija Show. He spoke well of his State and was a good ambassador of his State. For this, we thought, it is proper that we receive him,” said the Governor in his welcome speech.

The governor explained that “Usually, our State does not engage in receiving people for outings they have made, unless we consider such an outing one that has positive bearing to the image of the State. One thing outstanding is that these two great participants, Miracle and Nina, spoke highly of Imo State. They stood tall and proud of their State, in South Africa. This is the reason for the honour and to say welcome back home.”

He advised Igbokwe to use the fame to promote the ideas he believes in, promising to collaborate with him in seeing to the establishment of a pilot school in the state.

Miracle Igbokwe, in his speech, thanked the Okorocha for finding himself and Nina worthy to be honoured.

“I am excited about our governor because of his educational strides, especially his free education in Imo State. This is a great gift to humanity,” Miracle said.

Igbokwe, a pilot by training, said he would see to the collaboration of the state government towards the establishment of the pilot college in the State, to further open the state to the world, adding that his vision is to expand the aircraft simulation centre to a world class Aviation College.