Cynthia Nwadiora, also known as CeeC, BBNaija’s `Double Wahala’ 1st runner-up, says she will be going to a film school to study script writing.

CeeC spoke with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) when she was hosted on Wednesday at the Laurent-Perrier night by Play Network Nigeria, in Abuja.

“I want to write scripts that would portray strong characters and depict a society were different people who share different opinions are appreciated.

“Many people are not confident enough to express their values and opinions.

“My next priority this year is to go to a film school because I am aspiring to also produce.

“I will definitely go to a film school because I want to become a producer; I want to tell stories; that is my plan for this year”.

The ex-housemate, who also spoke on her love for artificial eyelashes, said she does not think she can do without it; however, she expressed the desire to also do without them.

“I have been fixing lashes for about five years now consistently, I am used to it; I don’t think I can do without it but I must try to do without it”.

“I think it is because of my poor eyesight, they kind of help me out when I squint”.

While in Abuja, CeeC paid a courtesy visit to Babatunde Fowler, Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS).

Despite leaving the house without any monetary prize from the organisers, her supporters known as “team Ceec” donated N2 million for their “Queen”.

Similarly, individual admirers have been donating gifts and money to the ex-housemate.