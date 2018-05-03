Kannywood actress, Hauwa Maina, has passed on.

She died at a Kano hospital on Wednesday night.

Her passing away was confirmed by Kannywood actor, Ali Nuhu, who disclosed that she died after a brief illness.

Many of her colleagues have condoled with the family of the deceased, posting her pictures on social media and praying for the repose of her soul.

Hauwa Maina will be buried in Kaduna on Thursday, according to Islamic rites.