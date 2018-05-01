Big Brother Naija winner Miracle Igbokwe has been appointed by the Imo state government to serve as her education ambassador.

Igbokwe, who hails from Uratta in Owerri North local government area of Imo, will be received by the state government on Thursday for the official ceremony at the Imo International Conference Centre.

Chukwunoye Irouno, special assistant to the governor on entertainment, announced the news of his appointment in a statement on Tuesday.

“The reception will witness the investiture of Igbokwe as education ambassador of Imo state by governor Rochas Okorocha,” the statement read.

“The state government has set aside Thursday, May 3, to celebrate Mr. Miracle Igbokwe, who strongly believes in free education which is the most cardinal policy of the rescue mission government of governor Rochas Okorocha.

“Igbokwe who was credited as the best behaved contestant was popular with his promotion of governor Rochas Okorocha’s free education policy in Imo State and was so patriotic about it.

“He confessed it publicly during a debate presentation where he said ‘I believe in education just like my governor Rochas Okorocha.’ Due to this single display of true patriotism, the state government honoured him as Imo education ambassador.”

The #BBNaija winner recently revealed how he plans to spend his prize money.