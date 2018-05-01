The winner of Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’, Miracle Igbokwe, has revealed how he intends to spend his N25 million prize money.

The pilot made the disclosure on Monday at a press briefing in Lagos.

Miracle, who also won N20m worth of gifts among other things, said he will use part of the money to embark on a training to get his licence as a commercial pilot.

“I just finished my private pilot licence training and was planning to do the commercial pilot licence training but I was having issues with funds,” said the reality TV star.

“Now, God has blessed me with funds, so, obviously, I will go for the CPL training.

Miracle said he will invest heavily in agriculture, and also noted that his ultimate goal in life is to become a billionaire.

He said: “A lot of you know that I have a goal to become a billionaire — and one of my plans towards becoming a billionaire is investing in agriculture on a large scale.”