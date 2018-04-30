David ‘Davido’ Adeleke says he is love and he’s not afraid to admit it.

The Afropop singer’s relationship with Chioma Avril Rowland has made headlines in recent weeks. Rowland, a chef, has been vacationing with the superstar of late.

The Economics undergraduate of Lead City University celebrated her pre-birthday party at Cubana Club, Lagos, on Sunday. Davido made the public declaration of his love for Rowland at the event.

He said: “I am in love. Some people are in love they are scared to say it. Me, I no dey fear.”

The singer also took to Twitter to further profess his love for Rowland.

Davido had last week announced that he will release the “biggest song” in Nigeria on April 30. The song titled ‘Assurance’ is believed to be inspired by Rowland.

“I’m dropping a single on the 30th of April. It’s gonna be the biggest song in the country. It’s called ‘Assurance’,” he had said.

Davido has two daughters with two different women.

His first child is Imade Adeleke while his second is Hailey Veronica Adeleke.