President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday congratulated a business magnate, Chief Michael Adeniyi Adenuga, who turns 65 on Sunday.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President said he joined family, friends and the business community in congratulating Adenuga.

He noted that the business man and philanthropist rose from a modest background, defied many odds, and realised his dream of setting up and grooming successful companies in the oil and gas, banking and telecom sectors.

The statement read, “The President commends the business mogul’s deep sense of loyalty and patriotism by investing in sectors that have created jobs for many Nigerians and added strong value in the provision of effective services that make life easier and more comfortable for many in the country, and across the African continent.

“Apart from creating jobs through entrepreneurship, President Buhari re-affirms that Chief Adenuga’s contribution to the development of sports and the entertainment industry remains remarkable, especially as both sectors of the economy continue to provide lifelines for many, and inspiring ingenuity and creativity.

“The President believes Chief Adenuga’s exploration and encouragement of youth entrepreneurship in the country will always be remembered, while his penchant for helping the less privileged through scholarships and healthcare financing deserves more commendations.

“President Buhari prays that the almighty God will grant the Otunba of Ijebu land longer life, good health and more wisdom to continue serving the country and humanity.”