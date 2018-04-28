Rapper and dancehall artiste Cynthia Morgan has reportedly received court papers for failing to pay her house rent and tax evasion.

Punch reports that the German Juice singer is facing financial difficulties.

Morgan has been quiet on the music lately that Adesua Etomi, Nollywood actress, asked after her on social media few days ago.

“She has been given quit notice. The six months grace period is up and she was meant to have moved out last month. She is flat broke,” the report read.

“They have been pleading that they don’t have anywhere to move to neither can they come up with the rent. But it’s her brother that has been speaking on her behalf. We haven’t seen or heard from her, but he claims she is always locked up in her room.

“The court papers have been submitted to Cynthia Morgan’s apartment already and she has been served a court date. She owes N1.3 million.

“She was also served court papers for not paying up to N3.584 million in tax. It was the agent that sued her on behalf of his client. He is a very popular real estate agent; he is like a celebrity estate agent. He’s the one that gets apartments for most of them.”

However, the singer’s manager denied knowledge of the development when contacted.

”I do not know of anything like that and I would say that it is a lie. I do not know about any court papers, so I would say that it is a lie. To the best of my knowledge, I am not aware that she owes her landlord any money.”