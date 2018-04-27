The cause of Avicii’s death at 28 was suicide, the late artist’s family confirmed on Thursday.

The family of Tim Bergling, the Swedish DJ and producing star known worldwide as hit maker Avicii, said he left a note upon his April 20 death.

“Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions,” the Bergling family says in a new statement translated from Swedish.

“He really struggled with thoughts about meaning, life, happiness. He could not go on any longer.”

When Avicii stopped touring in 2016 due to health issues related to excessive drinking, “he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most — music,” the statement continues.

“Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight.”

The family also notes that he was an “over-achieving perfectionist” who struggled to handle the extreme stress tied to his massively successful career.

In death, “he wanted to find peace,” the statement reads.

“Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive.”

News of Avicii’s sudden death in Muscat, Oman, rocked the music industry and his fans around the world.

Musicians like Madonna, Calvin Harris and Charlie Puth shared messages of condolence on social media following his death.

A town in Utrecht, Netherlands, paid tribute to the Swedish artist by playing some of his most popular tunes over its bell tower.

Avicii was one of the world’s most successful DJs and a big name in the musical genre known as EDM, or electronic dance music. He worked with Madonna and Chris Martin, among other artists, and had a crossover pop hit in 2013 with “Wake Me Up.”

Despite a life of jam-packed arenas and screaming fans, Avicii acknowledged struggling with fame and health issues. He retired from performing two years ago to take a break from touring.

In messages posted on social media, he said stress, anxiety and illness were factors in his decision. Walking away was tough, he said, but he also needed to pursue other interests.

“Creating music is what makes me happy and I have gotten to know so many great people in my days of touring, seen so many amazing places and created endless of good memories,” Avicii wrote at the time.

“The decision I made might seem odd to some, but everyone is different and for me, this was the right one.”