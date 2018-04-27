New parents, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have announced the name of their newborn son on Friday. He is His Royal Highness, Prince Louis of Cambridge.

Kensington palace announced the little Prince’s name on its verified Twitter handle.

See it below:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles. The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/4DUwsLv5JQ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 27, 2018

The name, Arthur favours royal watchers, who have long predicted that the new prince would bear the name.