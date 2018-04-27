Agence France-Presse

New parents, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have announced the name of their newborn son on Friday. He is His Royal Highness, Prince Louis of Cambridge.

Kensington palace announced the little Prince’s name on its verified Twitter handle.

See it below:

The name, Arthur favours royal watchers, who have long predicted that the new prince would bear the name.

