Big Brother Naija “Double Wahala” 2018 first runner-up, Cynthia Nwadiora a.k.a CeeC, has revealed that she will be going for therapy in anger management.

Cee C, one of the most controversial housemates of the season, who trended as the Most Bitter woman in Nigeria on Google, had her character questioned while in the show.

The former housemate revealed this during a question and answer session with her fans on the payporte official Instagram page on Wednesday.

The controversial housemate’s actions throughout the Double Wahala show were a cause for many which also led to heated debates among viewers.

“I acknowledge my anger issues and I am seeking counselling immediately after my media tour,” Cee-c said.

When she was asked if she would be going for counselling, she said: “sure ma’am, it’s been arranged after the media tour.”

She was also asked what she’s currently doing to make herself better. “Listen more, be more open to making friends, control my emotions,” she said.

For 85 days, Cee-C participated as a contestant on the show, battling for the 45 million naira grand prize alongside 19 other housemates.

The final battle was between her and four other finalists (Alex, Miracle, Tobi and Nina). However, she lost the prize to Miracle.

Cee-C was romantically involved with Tobi, who was also her first strategic partner on the show.

She was eventually paired with Lolu, and after a clash, the pair earned two strikes each. The strikes were cancelled after Biggie reset the game, following Anto and Khloe’s return to the house.

Few days to the end of the game, CeeC earned another strike for provoking Tobi.

Following her exit from the house, Cee-C received a cheque of N2 million from her fans.

The cheque was presented to the former housemate on Monday, when she returned to Nigeria from South Africa.

Meanwhile, KBK foundation has offered the housemate a cash prize of N250,000 on the condition that she goes for counselling.

Considered one of the strongest contenders of the season, Cee-C was up for possible eviction every week, and survived all weeks.