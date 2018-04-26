Controversial American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, fashion designer, and entrepreneur Kanye Omari West, popularly known as Kanye West, is in the news for tweeting support for Donald Trump.

The rapper returned to twitter on April 13, 2018 after nearly one-year after he stopped using the application, and since then the rapper and fashion mogul has been tweeting at a rate of nearly 10 tweets a day, giving out theoretical advice about the brawl for genuineness alongside his own self-promotion.

Kanye West remained defiant amid mounting backlash from fans over the rapper’s positive words about President Donald Trump, tweeting a picture of himself wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and criticizing former President Barack Obama.

He tweeted: “Obama was in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed”

“You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him,” West tweeted earlier Wednesday.

“We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.’

The sequence tweets comes after fans bashed a report this week from Hot 97 radio host Ebro Darden that West recently told him, “I love Donald Trump,” and defended a previous tweet in which the rapper complimented conformist commentator Candace Owens.

But less than an hour later Kanye followed up with another tweet, a specious request from his wife Kim Kardashian West, who is a critic of Trump and clarified that he doesn’t agree with everything Trump does.

“my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don’t agree with everything Trump does. I don’t agree 100% with anyone but myself,” he wrote.

Kanye also added that he loves former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton: ”If your friend jumps off the bridge you don’t have to do the same. Ye being Ye is a fight for you to be you. For people In my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don’t tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary. I love Hillary too.’

The rapper has allegedly lost ten million followers after his tweets praising President Trump.