Nigerian singer and songwriter, Korede Bello, who graduated from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism with a distinction in Mass Communication on Friday, has denied allegations that he bought his certificate.

He took to his Instagram page @koredebello to debunk claims that he bought his HND result from the institute.

He said, “I initially didn’t want to post this for many reasons but i was wrong on all counts. I would be doing millions of young people and my peers a disservice by not boldly putting it out there that impossibility is a myth”.

According to him, you can be talented and distinguished, famous and dignified, celebrated and educated.

There were allegations on social media suggesting that the Mavin Record star must have paid heavily to get his result.

Bello, in an Instagram post, narrated why he refused to allow stardom to stop him from finishing school and how he got his results through hard work.

See the Instagram post: