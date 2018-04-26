Nigerian singer and songwriter, Korede Bello, who graduated from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism with a distinction in Mass Communication on Friday, has denied allegations that he bought his certificate.
He took to his Instagram page @koredebello to debunk claims that he bought his HND result from the institute.
He said, “I initially didn’t want to post this for many reasons but i was wrong on all counts. I would be doing millions of young people and my peers a disservice by not boldly putting it out there that impossibility is a myth”.
According to him, you can be talented and distinguished, famous and dignified, celebrated and educated.
There were allegations on social media suggesting that the Mavin Record star must have paid heavily to get his result.
Bello, in an Instagram post, narrated why he refused to allow stardom to stop him from finishing school and how he got his results through hard work.
See the Instagram post:
I initially didn’t want to post this for many reasons but I was wrong on all counts. I’d be doing millions of young people and my peers a disservice by not boldly putting it out there that impossiblity is a myth; you can be Talented and Distinguished; Famous and Dignified; Celebrated and Educated ; that you can be a MEGA SUPER STAR with a MEGA SUPER VISION. For this I am grateful to God. The main reason I endured to the finish line was because I needed to push myself and also to be a light for a lot of young Nigerians who think you cannot be an established Artiste and still achieve academic excellence. I endured because #MyPeople needed a role model. A few days before I got signed I was still looking for tuition fees, so I understand the experience that some of you go through. But just as HE came through for me , HE’ll come through for you. No, it wasn’t easy but it was worth it. I was graced and I'm grateful. And no, I didn’t buy my result but I paid for it through hardwork, commitment and sacrifice (time and music). You can too. I believe in you, I believe in us ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 #DistinguishedNigerianYouths #NigerianInstituteOfJournalism #MassCommGraduate #Godwin 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🌍