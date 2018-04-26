Big Brother Naija finalist and the drama queen of the house, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Cee-C, has said that she would be going to see a counsellor immediately after her media tour.

Cee-C disclosed this during a question-and-answer session between finalists and their fans organised by Payporte.

During the session, the beautiful ex-housemate acknowledged that she needed help for anger management and that she was willing to take classes for it.

She replied a fan, saying, “Yeah, I need anger management classes.”

Earlier, a foundation known as KBK gave Cee-C and Alex N250,000 each.

Alex was given the money to take care of her sick dad, while Cee-C was told to use it for therapy and to also donate some of it to charity.

At first, they were unsure that Cee-C would accept the challenge; but she did, a decision that earned her some accolades.

KBK wrote, “As a foundation, we do not waste money or give it out without a reason.

“Alex wins today 250k to add to her dad’s medical treatment.

“Cee-C won yesterdays 250k with conditions of getting counselling and giving back part of it to charity.

“She has not responded to DM yet and I respect that if she declines, it’s not out of pride.

“We have put the final full stop to everything BBN 2018. It’s been fun. Congrats, Alex and Cynthia.

“Make una help me tell them to check DM till they respond. Thanks and God bless Y’all. Signed: @kbkonline

“Cee-C has agreed to go for anger management classes. I love you Cee-C for not letting crazy fans pull you down. Everyone should be able to identify when there’s an issue and take steps to solve it. Truth always wins.”

See post by KBK :