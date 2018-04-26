US rapper J. Cole has arrived in Nigeria for the Castle Lite Unlocks concert he is headlining.

The rapper who is famous for going platinum with no features with his ‘Forrest Hills Drive’ album released in 2014, was spotted on Wednesday at the international wing of the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos.

The news of his arrival came in a tweet from the show’s organisers, saying, “He is here! J.Cole has arrived in Lagos for #CastleLiteUnlocks and Friday can’t seem to come quickly enough!”

J. Cole recently released a new studio album, ‘KOD’, which broke Apple Music’s first-day streaming record in the US with 64.5 million streams in 24 hours.

The Castle Lite Unlocks concert will feature performances from Wizkid, Davido, M.I, YCee, Falz, and Tiwa Savage.