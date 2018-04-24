Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Vandora, in a video posted on her Instagram page, @vandora_vandora, reacts to viewers who came on her Instagram page to insult her for rejoicing when Tobi was evicted on the final show on Sunday.

During the live eviction show, some of the housemates’ reactions when Tobi Bakre was evicted didn’t go down well with his fans, as they immediately went on the concerned housemates’ social media pages to vent their anger.

The housemates, Lolu, Vandora, Dee One and Khloe have been verbally attacked since Sunday on their Instagram pages.

Vandora, who couldn’t stand the insults anymore, took to her Instagram page to address the issue.

According to her, have you ever seen when you score a goal and you tell the other team not to celebrate? I was never on team Tobi.

“Tobi said things about me that I didn’t appreciate and I still don’t. I don’t like him and he doesn’t like me either, we are both clear on that,” she said.

See the IG post:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bh8ydmrH16H/