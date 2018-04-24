Ex-BBNaija housemate, Bamike Olawunmi, popularly called BamBam, late on Monday launched a skin care product, “Bam Beauty Oil” to mark her 29th birthday, claiming to have realised N25m.

The event took place in Abuja, according to a post on her Instagram page, @bammybestowed.

The ex-housemate said that she sold the first 5,000 pieces of the product at N5,000 each and grossed N25m.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports this happened about 24 hours after the end of the third edition of the 2018 BBNaija TV reality show titled “Double Wahala’’.

She unveiled the product at a reception hosted for her by Famous Potatoes in Abuja late on Monday.

Also, family members of Teddy, another housemate in the BBNaija reality show as well as BamBam’s fans graced the party.

BamBam was one of the housemates in the just concluded TV reality show. She was evicted from the house during one of the evictions.

NAN also reports that while Bambam was in the house, she was romantically involved with Teddy A who was her strategic partner.

The pair appeared to have taken their love to another level, as Teddy A organised a surprise birthday party for her.

