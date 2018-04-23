Donald Trump’s first wife has an observation to share with the world: Not many men “can keep their zippers up.”

Ivana Trump divorced her husband in 1992 after 15 years of marriage when she discovered he was cheating on her with his soon-to-be-second wife, Marla Maples. He later married Melania in 2005.

“I divorced Donald immediately” after the Maples affair. “I told myself, ’Am I going to live with the person who is going to say, ‘I’m going to go and play golf and wondering: ‘Is he really going to go and play golf?’

“I cannot do it. I have pride, and I have dignity and stuff like that.”

As for how she feels about her ex now, Ivana Trump said that Mr. President probably shouldn’t run for re-election — but play golf instead because she thinks he has been surprised by the demands of the job.

“He has a good life, and he has everything … maybe he should just go and play golf,” she said.

“I don’t think he knew how much is involved being the president. It’s so (much) information; you have to know the whole world.”

In another pressing family matter, Trump said she was upset to learn of eldest son Donald Trump Jr.’s possible affair with pop star Aubrey O’Day, whom he met on the set of his dad’s reality show “Celebrity Apprentice” in 2011.

His wife, Vanessa Trump, filed for divorce last month. Neither Donald Jr. nor O’Day have confirmed that they had an affair.

Ivana called it “distressing because I’ve been there.” But she added: “Who am I to judge? It’s a long time ago now, so I think Vanessa knew it all along and maybe she just couldn’t get over the hurt to forgive him.

“But I honestly don’t know many men who can keep their zippers up.”

Trump said she believes Donald Jr. won’t have any trouble finding another “girl” because he’s a “good-looking guy” and “successful.” But Vanessa, not so much.

“Maybe Vanessa might have a little problem because she has five kids,” said Trump, who failed to note the children are also her son’s.

“Who is going to date and marry the woman who has five children?”